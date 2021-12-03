 | Sat, Dec 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt grapplers show their mettle

Humboldt High School pinned down a win in its first matches of the season.

Top-ranked Andrew Watts dominated his opponent while Dakota Slocum went the distance with his.

By

Sports

December 3, 2021 - 2:48 PM

Humboldt's Garren Goodner prepares to lock up Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School’s wrestling team opened its season Thursday with a come from behind win over Leon’s Bluestem High School. The Cubs won 36-27.

“We had two kids who could have and should have won,” said Humboldt High School head coach Kent Goodner. “We are going to work on that in practice. Other than that we finished strong. Our middleweights dominated. We have some good stuff coming for the rest of the year.”

Humboldt’s girls kicked the night off, but due to a disparity in numbers, girls scores were not kept and were labeled as an exhibition. 

Related
January 19, 2021
February 18, 2020
December 4, 2019
December 15, 2017
Most Popular