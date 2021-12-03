Humboldt grapplers show their mettle

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School’s wrestling team opened its season Thursday with a come from behind win over Leon’s Bluestem High School. The Cubs won 36-27.

“We had two kids who could have and should have won,” said Humboldt High School head coach Kent Goodner. “We are going to work on that in practice. Other than that we finished strong. Our middleweights dominated. We have some good stuff coming for the rest of the year.”

Humboldt’s girls kicked the night off, but due to a disparity in numbers, girls scores were not kept and were labeled as an exhibition.