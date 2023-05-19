Humboldt hustles to state

FREDONIA — Razor-thin margins were common Thursday as several Humboldt High track and field athletes punched their tickets to state.

Humboldt’s Peyton Wallace and Mateo Miller led the Cub charge at Thursday’s Class 3A Regional Track Meet by qualifying in multiple events.

Wallace, a senior, will end his high school career at state in both the 3200- and 1600-meter runs. His time of 11 minutes, 21.8 seconds was good for third in the 3200. He took fourth in the 1600 with a mark of 5:01.00. Both times were personal records.