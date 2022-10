HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt volleyball team welcomed Neodesha and Caney Valley on Tuesday night and swept the pair of teams.

The Lady Cubs (22-3; 3-0) moved to an undefeated mark in conference action with the back-to-back victories and continued their impressive season.

The evening began for Humboldt with an easy win over Caney Valley in two sets, 25-8 and 25-20.