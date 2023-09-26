 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Humboldt JV can’t come back on Chanute 

Despite outscoring Chanute 22-6 in the fourth quarter, Humboldt's JV football team took a 44-30 loss to the Blue Comets at home Monday.

September 26, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Humboldt’s Layne Wagner runs by some Chanute defenders. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High JV football team’s comeback attempt against Chanute came up short in a 44-30 loss at home Monday night. 

The Cubs (2-2) got on the board first, but Chanute responded with 38 points of their own before Humboldt could find the end zone again. Humboldt surged in the fourth quarter, outsourcing Chanute 22-6, but they fell shy of what would have been an incredible comeback.

On the opening of the game, Asher Hart bursted into the end zone for a two-yard rushing touchdown for the early 8-0 lead. 

