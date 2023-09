FREDONIA — The Humboldt High JV Cubs took down the Fredonia Yellowjackets 40-0 on Tuesday evening.

Humboldt scored eight points in the first quarter, 24 points in the second and eight points in the fourth for the lopsided victory. Mason Sterling led the Cubs with a team-high four touchdowns.

Sterling started at quarterback, running for 224 yards on 11 carries. He also had a two-point conversion run.