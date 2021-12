HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Cubs started hot and ended hotter Thursday evening.

Humboldt opened their tournament matchup against Crest with a 13-2 run to take the early advantage. The Lancers stayed within shouting distance from there, briefly cutting the lead to eight late in the third quarter.

But Humboldt ended with a kick, finishing the game with a 15-2 run to cruise to a 54-30 victory.