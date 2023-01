Humboldt High kept its spotless record intact Tuesday, but it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park.

The Cubs, the top seed in this weeks War on 54 Midseason Tournament, fended off a challenge from eight-seeded St. Paul in a 47-29 victory.

The win puts Humboldt (10-0) in the winners bracket against tournament host Iola at 8 p.m. Thursday in the IHS gymnasium.