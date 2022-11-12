 | Sat, Nov 12, 2022
Humboldt ousted by Nemaha Central; ends season

Sam Hull scored 3 touchdowns for the Cubs but they ultimately fell short against the second-ranked 2A team in a sectional quarterfinal playoff on Friday.

November 11, 2022 - 11:57 PM

Humboldt's Trey Sommer (34) carries the ball near some Nemaha Central defenders in a playoff loss on Friday, November 11.

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High football team watched their season tick to an end in a 2A sectional quarter defeat against the No. 2 team in the state, Nemaha Central, on Friday, 44-18. 

Two touchdowns and a safety gave Nemaha an early 16-0 lead in the second quarter from which the Cubs (8-3; 1-1) could never overcome. In the third quarter Nemaha Central garnered two more touchdown, 32-12. 

Thunder running back Gavin Cain finished his night with three touchdowns to lead his team to victory. 

