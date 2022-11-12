Humboldt ousted by Nemaha Central; ends season

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High football team watched their season tick to an end in a 2A sectional quarter defeat against the No. 2 team in the state, Nemaha Central, on Friday, 44-18.

Two touchdowns and a safety gave Nemaha an early 16-0 lead in the second quarter from which the Cubs (8-3; 1-1) could never overcome. In the third quarter Nemaha Central garnered two more touchdown, 32-12.

Thunder running back Gavin Cain finished his night with three touchdowns to lead his team to victory.