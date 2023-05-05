Humboldt pins Osawatomie

HUMBOLDT — The weather forecast for the Humboldt High baseball team called for continuous scoring in a pair of victories on senior night Thursday against Osawatomie.

The Cubs scored in six of the seven innings of game one for a 7-4 win before overwhelming the Trojans by 16-0 in game two. Senior Cub Trey Sommer threw a no-hitter in game two while striking out seven through four frames.

“The thing I was most proud of today was their situational hitting,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “With runners on third with less than two outs, we did a good job of shortening up and getting that RBI, picking up that run. Every time we had a runner on third with less than two outs, we scored.”