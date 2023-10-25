 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Humboldt readies for playoffs

Humboldt football head coach Logan Wyrick has expressed to his team that pressure is a privilege as the team keeps their continued run of excellence into the postseason. The Cubs host Cherryvale Thursday in the Class 2A playoffs.

October 25, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Humboldt’s Logan Page runs with the ball at Eureka earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High football team is eager to make another deep run in the Class 2A playoffs when they match up with Cherryvale at home Thursday. Many of them have been here before.

After reaching the quarterfinal round of the playoffs last year, the Cubs (7-1) return a number of players from that deep run. What’s more, Humboldt hasn’t had a losing record since 2016. Head coach Logan Wyrick knows his team always has high expectations. 

“I think a lot of times we take for granted some of the success we’ve had. It’s almost become the norm, which is a good thing and what you’re after,” Wyrick said. “We talk about how pressure is a privilege. We truly believe we can do something special.”

