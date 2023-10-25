Humboldt readies for playoffs

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High football team is eager to make another deep run in the Class 2A playoffs when they match up with Cherryvale at home Thursday. Many of them have been here before.

After reaching the quarterfinal round of the playoffs last year, the Cubs (7-1) return a number of players from that deep run. What’s more, Humboldt hasn’t had a losing record since 2016. Head coach Logan Wyrick knows his team always has high expectations.

“I think a lot of times we take for granted some of the success we’ve had. It’s almost become the norm, which is a good thing and what you’re after,” Wyrick said. “We talk about how pressure is a privilege. We truly believe we can do something special.”