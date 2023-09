HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt volleyball team signed off a stretch of nine matches in three days with style when they took down Riverton and St. Paul at home Wednesday.

The Lady Cubs (21-5) have now won 18 matches in a row, dating back to a win over Oswego on Sept. 5.

Humboldt dropped their first set with Rivertson, 16-25, before defeating Riverton in the final two, 25-23 and 25-19.