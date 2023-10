OSAGE CITY — Humboldt’s cross country team finished their regular season at the Osage City Invite Thursday.

Nathan Swogar finished in 12th place for the Humboldt boys junior varsity and McKenna Jones took 28th in the girls varsity race.

In the varsity boys 5000-meter run, Colden Cook led Humboldt’s pack with a 44th place finish with a personal-record time of 18:56.