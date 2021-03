HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Speedway is taking the proverbial lemon — rainy weather — and making lemonade, in the form of one of the biggest events in local racing history.

The arrivals of spring storms this week forced the Speedway to push back its annual Battle of the Bullring VI, which was slated to begin Wednesday.

The race spectacular, featuring some of the country’s top B-modified racers, has been rescheduled for the week of March 24-27.