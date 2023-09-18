Humboldt shuts down Neodesha 

NEODESHA — It was all Humboldt when they dominated Neodesha on the road, heading home 42-0 winners Friday evening.

The Cubs (3-0) jumped to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and a 36-0 lead at halftime. Humboldt forced four turnovers in the first half alone.

Blake Ellis led Humboldt’s offense at quarterback where he passed for three touchdowns and 159 yards and rushed for another 112 yards. Sam Hull was the Cubs’ leading receiver, hauling in two touchdowns on six catches for 107 yards. Hull also threw a 29-yard touchdown.