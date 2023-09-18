 | Mon, Sep 18, 2023
Humboldt shuts down Neodesha 

The Cubs scored five touchdowns and forced four turnovers in the first half alone in their 42-0 win at Neodesha Friday. Blake Ellis threw three touchdowns and Sam Hull caught two touchdowns and threw for another.

September 18, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Humboldt's Blake Ellis runs with the ball at Neodesha. Photo by Mike Myer

NEODESHA — It was all Humboldt when they dominated Neodesha on the road, heading home 42-0 winners Friday evening. 

The Cubs (3-0) jumped to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and a 36-0 lead at halftime. Humboldt forced four turnovers in the first half alone.

Blake Ellis led Humboldt’s offense at quarterback where he passed for three touchdowns and 159 yards and rushed for another 112 yards. Sam Hull was the Cubs’ leading receiver, hauling in two touchdowns on six catches for 107 yards. Hull also threw a 29-yard touchdown.

