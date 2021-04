EUREKA — Humboldt High’s softball team served up plenty of highlights Monday in taking a pair of games from Eureka.

The Lady Cubs broke open a 3-2 lead in game one, scoring 17 runs over the final three innings to defeat Eureka, 20-2 in Game 1.

Paced by Brooklyn Ellis in Game 2, Humboldt broke open a back-and-forth affair in the nightcap with nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings to win, 21-8. Ellis had two singles, a double and eight RBIs in the win.