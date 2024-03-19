 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Humboldt softball falls at Frontenac

Frontenac jumped out quickly and never looked back in a 19-5 win over Humboldt to open the 2024 season. The Lady Cubs will host Neodesha Monday.

March 19, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Humboldt High's Taevyn Baylor bats in a preseason scrimmage Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

FRONTENAC  — A tough first inning put Humboldt High’s Lady Cub softball team in a hole too deep to escape.

Host Frontenac plated nine runs in the first, and raced to a 12-0 lead after two innings.

Humboldt found its offense in the top of the third, erupting for four runs, but Frontenac ended with a wallop, racing to a 19-4 victory in the season-opener for both teams.

The first six Raider batters reached base to set the tone.

After going down in order the first two innings, Humboldt found its groove with a one-out walk to Kamry De La Torre in the top of the third. Carly Weilert followed with a single, and a ground ball put runners on second and third with two out. Skylar Hottenstein roped a line drive to center to score two. Shelby Shaughnessy chased her home with a double, and Taevyn Baylor’s hard grounder was misplayed for an error, accounting for Humboldt’s fourth run.

