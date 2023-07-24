Humboldt Speedway has Kids Night

HUMBOLDT — It was a great night for the kids at the Humboldt Speedway Friday. The kids were invited to go down to the front stretch to meet the drivers who handed out hero cards and maybe even a special goody bag at intermission. Once everybody was cleared off the front stretch, it was time for the A features to finish the night.

We started off all the A features with the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks.

There was a first-time visitor in 2023, Matt Collins in the 21C picked up the win but is familiar with the winner’s circle at the Hummer as he has raced here in the past. Matt Collins started 3rd but picked up the win in commanding fashion.