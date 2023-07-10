Humboldt Speedway hosts weekly racing

HUMBOLDT — Mother nature worked in the Humboldt Speedway’s favor when it allowed for some great racing Friday night.

Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks saw #7 Dallas Joyce pick up his seventh win from a middle- of-the-pack start. Coming in second place was Derrek Wilson. Third place was claimed by #4 Matthew Kay — his first appearance of the season. Coming in 4th was Trey Stipp in the 14M car. And 5th place went to Tevyn James in the 17 car.

Extrusion Inc. Midwest Mods saw a new winner this week. The driver, #7 Jesse Folk Jr., had a good run as he got in front early and never looked back. Blake Sutton, in the 99JR car, started 9th and drove his way up to finish in 2nd place. Jon Westhoff, #9, took 3rd. Finishing 4th was “The Real Tyler Davis” in the 01JR car. Fifth place went to #16 Matthew Kay.