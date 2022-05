HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s baseball team put the finishing touches on a dazzling regular season Monday with a pair of hard-fought wins over Caney Valley, prevailing 12-4 and 6-5.

The wins lifted the Cubs to a 19-1 record and secured a Pioneer League championship.

“Caney has a good lineup, so for our pitchers to hold them down like they did was big,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said.