Humboldt takes perfect mark into postseason

HUMBOLDT — Even with a couple of hiccups on the offensive end Friday, Humboldt High had no troubles finishing off its first undefeated regular season since 2019.

The Cubs stuffed visiting Central Heights at every level, bringing home a 40-0 win and will take a spotless 8-0 record into the Class 2A playoffs.

Humboldt, which also won the 3A, District 2 title with Friday’s romp, will host Atchison County (5-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Cubs racked up 346 yards on the ground with senior classmates Blake Ellis leading the way with 196 and 103 yards, respectively. Humboldt High’s Asher Hart (25) races to the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown against Central Heights Friday. Photo by Mike Myer

Ellis started things with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Asher Hart on Humboldt’s first drive of the game.

Mason Sterling capped the Cubs’ second drive with a 6-yard run later in the period.

The Vikings responded with their best drive of the game, converting twice on third down and once on fourth down to move to the Humboldt 12 by the end of the first quarter.

But the Cub defense stiffened, forcing a desperation throw to the end zone on fourth and long. Humboldt’s Jacob Harrington was there for the interception to end the threat.

The Cubs narrowly missed out on a chance to extend the lead, driving 79 yards, but losing the ball at the Viking 1 on a muffed snap.

It only delayed the inevitable. Central Heights punted from deep in its own territory, giving the Cubs the ball at the Viking 43.

Ellis scrambled for runs of 36 and 15 yards before scoring from 2 yards out to score the first of his four rushing touchdowns.

Humboldt followed with a perfectly executed onside kick to keep possession. But that drive ended with an interception.

But a bad snap on the Vikings’ subsequent punt attempt put Humboldt at the Viking 31 with under a minute left. Ellis connected with Mathes on a 17-yard pass play before Ellis scored from a yard out to make it 27-0 with 15 seconds left in the half.

A bad snap short-circuited Humboldt’s first drive of the third quarter, but Humboldt righted its ship by promptly forcing a three-and-out, and then putting together an 11-play, 81-yard drive, capped by an Ellis 5-yard keeper with 2:49 left in the period.

Central Heights turned the ball over on downs, leading to Humboldt’s final scoring drive, capped by Ellis’s 7-yard scoring run in the early moments of the fourth quarter to trigger a running clock.