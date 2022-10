NEODESHA — The Humboldt High School volleyball team earned third place at the Neodesha tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Cubs (26-4; 2-0) went 4-2 overall defeating Caney Valley, Baxter Springs, Southeast Cherokee and Erie and slipping to Parsons and Neodesha.

Humboldt first knocked off Caney Valley with set scores of 25-22 and 25-22.