CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High worked a little overtime to earn a doubleheader sweep Tuesday.

After jumping out to a quick lead to dispatch host Cherryvale 12-3 in the opener, the Cubs rallied for two in the top of the seventh before scoring two more in the eighth to secure a 5-3 victory.

The tying rally was keyed by some nimble baserunning by Blake Isbell and Kyler Isbell in the seventh and Humboldt trailing, 3-1.