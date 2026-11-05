Humboldt trio named All-Tri-Valley League
The Humboldt Lady Cubs received a few awards after ending the season with a loss in the sub-state tournament championship game.
The Humboldt Cubs were well represented in the recent selections to the All-Tri-Valley League Volleyball Team.
Senior outside hitter Lakyn Meadows, junior outside hitter Bailey Daniels and sophomore middle hitter Jadey Ellis received postseason honors following their selections by area coaches.
With Meadows being the Lady Cubs’ only senior selection, Humboldt has plenty to look forward to with Daniels and Ellis returning next season.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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