NEODESHA — The Humboldt High volleyball team remained undefeated in league play when they swept Neodesha and Caney Valley on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs (23-5-1) advanced to 3-0 in Tri-Valley League play.

“We came out ready to play against Neodesha and we really played well,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “Our serve was aggressive and we kept them out of system. We were able to pass pretty well and get good swings. They played with great energy last night.”