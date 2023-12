HUMBOLDT — It’s likely not doing much for their head coach’s blood pressure, but Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs have made a habit of starting strong, faltering a bit in the middle, and then making the necessary plays down the stretch to earn a victory.

Take Tuesday’s showdown with fellow unbeaten Marmaton Valley.

As they’d done often already this season, Humboldt started strong, again with the hot shooting of guard McKenna Jones.