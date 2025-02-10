Humboldt wraps up regular season

Cub wrestlers peaking at the right time

SILVER LAKE — Humboldt High’s trio of Cole Mathes, Taevyn Baylor and Gabriela Vargas-Garcia ended the 2024-25 regular season in familiar territory Saturday — atop the medal stand.

Mathes won the boys’ 190-pound division with a 10-0 romp over Rock Creek’s Wade Rottinghaus, who had entered the match with a 21-1 record.

The win secures Mathes’ sixth gold medal in seven tournaments for the 2024-25 season.

On the girls side, Baylor made quick work of her three opponents, earning pins in 40, 42 and 65 seconds, to pick up her sixth tournament victory of the year as well at 155 pounds.

Vargas-Garcia went 3-1 on the day in the 235-pound group to take gold, winning each of her matches with pins. She’s won four consecutive tournaments and has taken gold in five tournaments in 2024-25.

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, Humboldt sets its sights on regionals and state.

The Lady Cubs will travel to Rossville this weekend for the Class 3-1A Regionals, while the boys will go to Fredonia the following weekend for its 3-1A Regional meet.

Top six regional finishers will move on to the Class 3-1A State Meet in Hays Feb. 28-March 1.

Silver Lake Invitational

Girls

Jordan Hencey, fifth at 115 pounds

— Bayleigh Cooper, Riverside, def. Hencey, fall 1:27

— Hencey def. Alea Barnaby, Southeast of Saline, fall :45

— Hencey def. Rachel Barber, Wamego, fall 2:33

— Sierra Loader, Caney Valley, def. Hencey, fall 4:02

— Hencey def. Jenica Hubbard, Marysville, via medical forfeit

Carlie Weilert, 135 pounds

— Weilert def. Morgan Lake, Riverside, fall 2:30

— Megan Ryan, Rock Creek, def. Weilert, fall 1:02

— Weilert def. Hedda Klein, Wamego, fall 3:34