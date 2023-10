HUMBOLDT — Victories over Eureka and Cherryvale helped the Humboldt High volleyball celebrate their senior night Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs (25-5; 5-0) swept Eureka in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-11; followed by a three- set, 25-13, 23-25 and 25-19, victory against Cherryvale.

Humboldt’s Kenisyn Hottenstein notched her career 2,000th assist during the night’s competition.