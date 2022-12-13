Humboldt’s Hull a hit

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High football junior wide receiver Sam Hull capped his season in good form after being named November’s Athlete of the Month.

The Cub made sure to go out on a high note in his final game of the season in a loss to Nemaha Central at home. Hull hauled in three touchdown receptions and 147 receiving yards on only seven catches in the 44-20 loss.

With some key pieces missing next season due to graduation, Hull will step into an even bigger role. The multi-sport athlete hopes to build on his junior campaign which saw him catch seven touchdowns for 564 receiving yards.