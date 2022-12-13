 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Humboldt’s Hull a hit

The Humboldt native plays football, basketball and baseball, but Hull claims football as his favorite because he "likes hitting people." The junior Cub finished quite the season at receiver for Humboldt football.

December 13, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Humboldt’s Sam Hull (17) celebrates a touchdown catch in a home playoff loss to Nemaha Central on Nov. 11. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High football junior wide receiver Sam Hull capped his season in good form after being named November’s Athlete of the Month. 

The Cub made sure to go out on a high note in his final game of the season in a loss to Nemaha Central at home. Hull hauled in three touchdown receptions and 147 receiving yards on only seven catches in the 44-20 loss.  

With some key pieces missing next season due to graduation, Hull will step into an even bigger role. The multi-sport athlete hopes to build on his junior campaign which saw him catch seven touchdowns for 564 receiving yards. 

