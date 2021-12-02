 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
Humboldt’s Korte signs with Southwestern dance team

Humboldt High School's Taylor Korte is dancing her way to college.

Korte signed her letter of intent for Southwestern College and will study marine biology while competing in dance. Korte also runs cross country for the Cubs.

December 2, 2021 - 9:34 AM

Humboldt High School's Taylor Korte signs her LOI for Southwestern College joined by Southwestern coach Julia Kramm and her parents. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Any time a student-athlete signs to play their sport at the next level it’s special. For Humboldt High School’s Taylor Korte, that rang true when she signed to dance at Southwestern College in Winfield. Korte also runs cross country at Humboldt.

“Cross country helps keep me in shape,” Korte said. “It really helps with stamina and my endurance so I can keep going when we are dancing.”

Taylor has been dancing competitively since she was 7, but until this season she didn’t have a chance to dance for her high school. That’s because Humboldt didn’t have a dance team until HHS teacher Callee Kaufman organized one this season. The school’s dance team gives Korte and her teammates a better shot at being recruited at the next level.

