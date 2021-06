Brad Witherspoon

TONKAWA, Okla. — Humboldt native Brad Witherspoon has been named the head men’s basketball coach at one of the premiere junior college basketball programs in the nation.

Witherspoon, 35, will take the helm at Northern Oklahoma College, based on Tonkawa.

Northern Oklahoma is coming off a 24-2 season in which the Mavericks lost in the national quarterfinals to eventual NJCAA champion Coffeyville in overtime.