YATES CENTER — Sean Hurst poured in 30 points to carry the offensive load, while the entire Yates Center High defense did its job, particularly in the second half.

The Wildcats pulled ahead of Cherryvale for good early in the fourth quarter and hit just enough free throws to keep things well in hand for a 59-54 victory.

The win gives Yates Center third place in the Wildcat Winter Classic.