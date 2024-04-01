 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
If the Royals believe in their downtown stadium, why not provide full details about it?

Backers of a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals have come up short in terms of providing full details of what their proposal entails. That's asking a lot for voters to approve hundreds of millions of tax dollars to support the measure.

April 1, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Kansas City Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman speaks at a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, where the team announced their intentions to build a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City. The team hopes to have a complete ballpark ready for opening day in 2028. Earl Santee of Populous Senior Principal, left, Royals president Brooks Sherman, middle and Royals vice president Sarah Tourville also took part. Photo by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals’ top brass gathered in the Kauffman Stadium Hall of Fame building last August, flanked in a room by renderings of two contrasting stadium projects — two finalists, they said, that would be narrowed to one in a month.

It was half a year later before they publicized their decision — a different site altogether, the proverbial Door No. 3 revealing the East Crossroads.

Six more weeks later, on Wednesday, the Royals announced that East Crossroads location will include a modification significant enough that it prompts at least a few more questions about a process in need of at least a few more answers.

