If the Royals believe in their downtown stadium, why not provide full details about it?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals’ top brass gathered in the Kauffman Stadium Hall of Fame building last August, flanked in a room by renderings of two contrasting stadium projects — two finalists, they said, that would be narrowed to one in a month.

It was half a year later before they publicized their decision — a different site altogether, the proverbial Door No. 3 revealing the East Crossroads.

Six more weeks later, on Wednesday, the Royals announced that East Crossroads location will include a modification significant enough that it prompts at least a few more questions about a process in need of at least a few more answers.