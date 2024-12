Iola High’s cross country team is ringing in 2025 with a Snowflake Sprint Saturday.

Participants will gather at Iola’s Riverside Park at 9:30 a.m. for either a 5K run or a 1-mile walk.

Proceeds will go toward the cross country program to help pay for meals, team gear, meet registration fees, etc.

Admission is a free-will donation. Pre-registration is available via Facebook at the Iola Cross Country Page.