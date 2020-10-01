IHS doubles team serves up success

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team wrapped up regular season play Tuesday at Pittsburg State University.

Leading the charge was Iola’s No. 1 doubles team of Miah and Sidney Shelby, who went 2-2 to capture third place on the day.

The sisters Shelby defeated Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson of Chanute, 8-5, and Emma Brown and Layla Bradfield of Labette County, 8-3. The Shelbys dropped an 8-1 decision to Gracen Friess and Jaidyn Schultz of Parsons and an 8-1 match to Emma Lawson and Emily McGown of Pittsburg.