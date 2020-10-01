Menu Search Log in

IHS doubles team serves up success

The Iola Fillies tennis team competed Tuesday in Pittsburg for its final regular season matches of the year. The team gets 10 days off before Class 4A regional play begins Oct. 10 in Parsons.

Sports

October 1, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Iola High's Sidney Shelby competes on the Fillies' home tennis court earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team wrapped up regular season play Tuesday at Pittsburg State University.

Leading the charge was Iola’s No. 1 doubles team of Miah and Sidney Shelby, who went 2-2 to capture third place on the day.

The sisters Shelby defeated Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson of Chanute, 8-5, and Emma Brown and Layla Bradfield of Labette County, 8-3. The Shelbys dropped an 8-1 decision to Gracen Friess and Jaidyn Schultz of Parsons and an 8-1 match to Emma Lawson and Emily McGown of Pittsburg.

