IHS doubles team serves up success

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team wrapped up regular season play Tuesday at Pittsburg State University.
Leading the charge was Iola’s No. 1 doubles team of Miah and Sidney Shelby, who went 2-2 to capture third place on the day.
The sisters Shelby defeated Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson of Chanute, 8-5, and Emma Brown and Layla Bradfield of Labette County, 8-3. The Shelbys dropped an 8-1 decision to Gracen Friess and Jaidyn Schultz of Parsons and an 8-1 match to Emma Lawson and Emily McGown of Pittsburg.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives