IHS JV falls to Parsons

The Iola High School junior varsity dropped a 28-13 decision to the Parsons High Vikings JV. Corbin Cloud and Deacon Perkins scored touchdowns for he Mustangs.

Sports

September 15, 2020 - 10:19 AM

PARSONS — Iola High’s junior varsity football team fell on the road Monday at Parsons, 28-13.

Landon Weide connected with Corbin Cloud for a touchdown for the Mustangs. Deacon Perkins scored on a touchdown run.

The JV squad returns to action next Monday at home against Wellsville.

