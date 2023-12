CHERRYVALE — Iola High’s junior varsity wrestlers ended 2023 on a high note Saturday.

The Mustang youngsters were at a JV tournament in Cherryvale, the final cokmpetition prior to the Christmas break.

There, Iolans Ruter Boren (96-113 pounds), Tripp Mathes (122-133) and Ean DeLaTorre (149-156) won their respective weight classes. Each won all three of their matches.