IHS shows improvement at Paola meet

PAOLA — Iola High’s track team used Thursday’s competition at the Paola Invitational as a measuring stick of sorts, head coach David Daugharthy explained.

“Every year this is one of our more competitive meets,” he said, noting the lineup consists of larger 4A schools, many of which have been traditional track and field powerhouses.

“While we might not have brought home a bunch of hardware, this was a great meet for us to go against some better competition early in the season to challenge ourselves.”