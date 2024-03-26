 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
IHS tennis team opens court

A second-place finish by Iola High's Trapper Boren in no. 2 singles play highlighted the Mustangs' day on the tennis courts Monday. Iola took fifth as a team at the Independence Invitational.

March 26, 2024 - 2:05 PM

INDEPENDENCE — Trapper Boren’s second-place finish highlighted a wind-swept day on the tennis courts for Iola High.

The Mustangs took fifth as a team in their season-opener.

Boren, in No. 2 singles play, defeated Draven Anderson of Independence, 8-6, and Bryson Hiebsch of Indy, 8-0, in pool play. He fell, 8-0, to Neodesha’s Kylan Turner in the finals.

In No. 1 singles action, Iola’s Payton Kern dropped an 8-5 match to Heston Smith of Independence and an 8-3 matchup with Labette County’s Kendall Green. He took Neodesha’s Landon Howell into a tiebreaker in the finals before falling 8-7 (2).

