 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

IHS unified bocce earns top finishes

Iola High's unified bocce ball team took home a couple of first place finishes in Girard Wednesday. Iola's unified sports team was named a 2022 National Unified Champion School program.

By

Sports

October 5, 2023 - 2:54 PM

The Iola High unified bocce ball team. Photo by Ann Bates

GIRARD — The Iola High School unified bocce ball team took home two first place finishes in a meet at Girard Wednesday. 

The Mustangs were split into three teams of athletes, which were divided by age and skill level. Every team played two games, competing among over 300 athletes and buddies. Winners were the first team to reach 12 points or the team leading after 20 minutes.

PHOTO BY ANN BATES

Iola’s blue team, represented by Shaun McLaughlin, Weston Helmna, Guilis Pina and Kaycee Berry, won first place. The Iola white team also took home first place. That team included Kyndal Bycroft, Vernon Klinzman, Reese Curry and Keegon Garner. 

Related
March 23, 2023
October 3, 2022
October 16, 2021
February 20, 2020
Most Popular