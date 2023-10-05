IHS unified bocce earns top finishes

GIRARD — The Iola High School unified bocce ball team took home two first place finishes in a meet at Girard Wednesday.

The Mustangs were split into three teams of athletes, which were divided by age and skill level. Every team played two games, competing among over 300 athletes and buddies. Winners were the first team to reach 12 points or the team leading after 20 minutes.

PHOTO BY ANN BATES

Iola’s blue team, represented by Shaun McLaughlin, Weston Helmna, Guilis Pina and Kaycee Berry, won first place. The Iola white team also took home first place. That team included Kyndal Bycroft, Vernon Klinzman, Reese Curry and Keegon Garner.