OSAWATOMIE — Underclassmen at Iola High continue to reach the upper echelon at track and field competitions.

On Thursday, Iola’s Japheth Rutoh and Cole Moyer brought home gold medals at the Francis Wendt Invitational Track Meet, hosted by Osawatomie High School.

Rutoh, a sophomore, cleared 5 feet, 10 inches, in winning the boys high jump. Moyer, a freshman, once again topped all challengers in winning the 3200-meter run in 11 minutes, 5.38 seconds.