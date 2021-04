The SEK Impact’s 9-and-under traveling team took part in the T-Bone Sizzler tournament April 17-18 in Kansas City’s 3&2 Baseball Complex.

Impact took fourth, after splitting its pool play games, winning 18-8 over the Blaze and falling 10-6 to the 6-4-3 Dingers.

The split gave SEK Impact the second seed, where they fell, 20-15 to the 6-4-3 Dingers once again, despite putting up an eight-run fourth-inning rally.