The Iola Middle volleyball teams dropped both of their matchups with Prairie View at home Monday afternoon.

Iola’s A Mustangs dropped their sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-21.

Bella Wilson led the Mustangs in the opening set with a team-high eight points, followed by Shaylee Karns’ four points. Jordyn Potter and Wilson led Iola in the second set with a team-high five points.