OSAWATOMIE — It was easy work for the Iola Middle School Mustangs when they easily rolled over Osawatomie in their season opener Thursday.

8th grade

Iola outscored Osawatomie 16-0 in the first quarter before taking a commanding 40-6 lead by halftime. The Mustangs tacked on a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters to finish off the 52-6 romp.