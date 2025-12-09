IMS girl grapplers thrive at home

The Iola Middle School wrestling team took first place at Monday’s IMS Girls Quad with multiple grapplers taking gold in their respective weight classes.

London Hutton, Ember Friend, Anna Klubek and Nebula took first place in their home meet.

In the 101-pound weight class, Hutton was the first Iola wrestler to finish the evening with a sweep. She opened with a third-period pin of teammate Moira Springer, then diced Osawatomie Middle School’s Holly Mickel by 25-12 decision before later pinning Mickel in the second period.

At 111 pounds, Rutherford was Iola’s next gold medalist. She spent less than 5 minutes on the mat with a pair of first-period pins of Burlington Middle School’s Sophia Posey and Anderson County Junior High School’s Avery Vaughn. Iola Middle School wrestlers Ember Friend and Leanna Flory battle during Monday’s IMS Girls Quad. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Ember Friend and Leanna Flory took first and second respectively in the 119 lbs. weight class. Friend opened with a 6-0 decision over BMS’ Chloe Ferrara, then pinned OMS’ Max Gonzales in the third period and ended the evening with a 15-9 decision over Flory. Flory took second after an 8-5 decision over Gonzales, then a first-period pin of Ferrara.

The 115 lbs. weight class was all Iola wrestlers as Anna Klubek, Keira Goranson and Kori Wilson finished first, second and third respectively. Wilson took the opener over Goranson, 16-11, then

Klubek took an 8-5 decision over Goranson before securing first with a 19-3 tech-fall of Wilson.

Nebula Burrow took first at 130 lbs. after opening with a 9-3 decision over BMS’ Lainey Freerksen, then pinned ACJH’s Kylah Carey in the first period.

Cora Boren, wrestling in the 95-pound weight class, took second after opening with a 17-1 technical fall by eventual champion Emerson Bradshaw of Osawatomie, then secured the silver medal by pinning Burlington’s Savannah Griffin in the second period.

Other results: Mollie Duvall, 96 lbs., took third after falling to Burlington’s Natalie Blair in an 11-8 decision, then she fell to Burlington’s Shelby Blankenship in a 20-3 technical fall, then fell to Blankenship again by first-period pin.

Bryn Wilson took third at 134 lbs. after falling by first-period pin to Jaylee Wilson of BMS, then fell by second-period pin to OMS’ Katherine Stevenson.

At 141 lbs., Holland Johnson fell to BMS’ Tyler Cassidy by 12-8 decision, then fell to BMS’ Jocelyn Withers by third-period pin.

Jade Velazquez took third with a loss by first-period pin, then fell to BMS’ Myla Carlson, then ACJH’s Mya Martin by first-period pin. At 206 lbs.,

Stephanie Perry lost a best of three series to BMS’ Payton Clay by third-period pin and 6-3 decision.