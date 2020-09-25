IMS romps to victory

CARBONDALE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders continued their winning ways Thursday.
Sparked by Cole Mathes’s long kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game, the Mustangs blasted host Santa Fe Trail, 48-0.
“It was a good win for us tonight,” head coach Scott Brady said, noting Iola was without the services of starting defensive end and tight end Dreden Ellis with injury. “I thought the boys stepped up and remained aggressive.”
