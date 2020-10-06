Menu Search Log in

IMS seventh-graders compete

The Iola Middle School volleyball season came to an end over the weekend. The seventh-graders ended with a tournament at Osawatomie.

October 6, 2020

Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball team members are, front row from left, India Barney, Avery Martin, Faith Warden and Stephanie Fees; second row, Coach Ann Pomatto, Carly Kramer, Izzy Tyson, Kandrella McCullough, Raven Tomlinson, Manager Zoie Hesse and Coach Aubrey Westhoff. Courtesy photo

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball team saw its season end Saturday at the Pioneer League Tournament.

The Mustangs lost their opening match to Wellsville in the single-elimination tournament, but still impressed head coach Aubrey Westhoff with what she said was some of their best play of the season.

“Overall the girls have come a long way from the beginning of the season to now,” Westhoff said. “Coach (Ann) Pomatto and I are so proud of the girls and can’t believe that the season is already over. We hope we will see all the girls go out next year for eighth grade volleyball.”

