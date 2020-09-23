Menu Search Log in

IMS seventh-graders hit the road

The Iola Mustang volleyball seventh-grade squads lost a pair of heartbreakers on the road Monday. Both the A and B teams fought hard against Prairie View before falling in four sts.

September 23, 2020 - 8:17 AM

Iola Middle School’s Madelyn Ashworth, center, serves while Kandrella McCullough and Stephanie Fees prepare for the ball to come back over the net Monday. Photo by Courtesy of Aubrey Westhoff

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball teams fought valiantly, but came up short in a pair of road matches Monday.

The Mustangs were at Prairie View, where the A team girls lost in four sets, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15.

“They were true nail-biters,” Iola head coach Aubrey Westhoff said, while praising Iola’s service game.

