IMS seventh-graders hit the road

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball teams fought valiantly, but came up short in a pair of road matches Monday.

The Mustangs were at Prairie View, where the A team girls lost in four sets, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15.

“They were true nail-biters,” Iola head coach Aubrey Westhoff said, while praising Iola’s service game.