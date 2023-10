BURLINGTON — The Iola eighth grade Mustangs came out on top while Iola’s seventh- graders were shut out by Burlington on the road Thursday.

The eighth grade Mustangs handily beat the Wildcats, 45-0, while Iola’s seventh-graders fell to Burlington, 40-0. Iola’s eighth grade defense earned a shutout, and Reginald Davis led the eighth grade Mustangs with four touchdowns.

Eighth grade