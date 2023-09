The Iola Middle School Mustangs split a couple of home games against Fort Scott on Thursday.

Iola’s eighth grade team squeaked out a 24-22 victory before Fort Scott won the seventh grade contest, 36-14.

The eighth grade Mustangs scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and held Fort Scott scoreless in the second. Iola also held the Tigers to six points in the opening quarter due to a failed two-point conversion which ultimately determined the win.