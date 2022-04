GARNETT — Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade boys are Pioneer League champions.

The Mustang squad took the top spot at the League Track Meet Tuesday at Anderson County. Iola’s team score of 97, was 12 points clear of runner-up Anderson County. Wellsville took third at 84.

Tuesday’s meet was cut short because of stormy weather, depriving Iola of even higher scores in events such as the 200-meter dash and 4×400-meter relay.